‘Sheikh Hasina will be back in Bangladesh when…’: Ex-PM’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, “will be back once democracy is restored”, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told PTI on August 8.

Speaking to the news agency, Joy alleged that Pakistan’s ISI is fuelling unrest in Bangladesh. He added that the Indian government must “build up international pressure” for swift restoration of democracy in Bangladesh, PTI reported.

‘Convinced Her To Leave’ In an interview with Germany publication, Deutsche Welle, Joy had claimed that his his mother did not want to flee, but was convinced by family who feared for her life.

“I was worried not because she was leaving Bangladesh, but because she didn't want to leave Bangladesh. We had to convince her. I said this is not a political movement anymore, this is a mob... they are going to kill you,” Joy told DW.

He added that Hasina decided to resign only a day prior to the act and did not inform many people, but had no plans to leave till protestors began marching towards her house.

“She had made the decision a day earlier. Only a few of us knew that she would announce she was resigning and that her plan was to ensure a transition of power according to the Constitution. But when they (protesters) began marching towards Ganabhaban, we said out of fear, there was no more time. You have to leave now,” Joy added.

Also Read | Indian visa centres to be closed ‘indefinitely’ in Bangladesh

‘No Decision on Asylum’ Joy has also claimed that reports of Hasina seeking asylum in the United States or United Kingdom are “all rumours”.

“These (reports about plan for asylum in the US and UK) are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. There is no decision for her (Hasina) to move from India to another place. Sheikh Hasina is well and now in Delhi. My sister is with her. My sister lives in Delhi... She is well, but very upset,” he added.

Hasina arrived in India in the evening on August 5 after tendering her resignation as PM. It is not officially clear if she will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.