’Sheikh Hasina’s dictatorship destroyed…’: Muhammad Yunus hits out at former PM, vows ‘free, fair’ polls soon

Bangladesh Protests: In a dramatic turn of events, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has launched a scathing critique of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Yunus, who assumed office on August 8 following Hasina’s resignation and subsequent flight to India on August 5, has accused Hasina of dismantling key institutions and suppressing democratic rights during her tenure.

Addressing foreign diplomats in Dhaka for the first time since his appointment, Yunus condemned Hasina’s alleged “dictatorship,” which he claimed led to the disintegration of the judiciary, suppression of democratic rights, and widespread corruption. He vowed to conduct “free, fair, and participatory” elections once his government completes its mandate to implement essential reforms across the Election Commission, judiciary, civil administration, security forces, and media.

Yunus described the state of the country as a “complete mess” and criticized the previous regime for rigging elections and allowing rampant political patronage and economic mismanagement. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to restoring macroeconomic stability, combating corruption, and ensuring good governance. The interim government has pledged to address law and order issues, with the armed forces assisting in maintaining civil control as needed.

In addition to focusing on national reforms, Yunus expressed a commitment to ensuring justice for recent violence and upholding international legal obligations. His administration also plans to continue supporting Rohingya refugees and enhance Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

As the interim government begins its work, Yunus called on international partners to support Bangladesh's transition to a more democratic future. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by students and the public during recent uprisings, emphasizing the need for a new beginning and a poverty-free, prosperous Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina sued in 2013 'mass murder' case In related developments, an application has been filed with a Bangladeshi court to register a case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others, accusing them of mass murder during a 2013 rally by Hefazat-e-Islam. This adds to a growing list of 11 cases against Hasina, including charges of murder, abduction, and crimes against humanity, stemming from violence that has claimed over 600 lives since mid-July.

