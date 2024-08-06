Sheikh Hasina’s rival, Khaleda Zia, to be OUT from jail amid political unrest today. Who is ex-Bangladesh PM?

Sheikh Hasina Resignation: Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of imprisoned opposition leader and former PM Khaleda Zia.

Written By Alka Jain
Published6 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST
A man holding a Bangladesh flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)
A man holding a Bangladesh flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left the country amid ongoing turmoil, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of imprisoned opposition leader and former PM Khaleda Zia. The decision was taken during a meeting with opposition parties.

Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, the heads of the navy and air force, and senior leaders from opposition parties like the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami attended the meeting. At least 56 people were killed during violent unrest in Bangladesh on Monday as the prime minister was ousted, said police. 

NSA Ajit Doval and senior military officials met the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, at the Hindon Airbase. IAF and other security agencies are providing security to her, and she has been moved to a safe location.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Resignation LIVE: Hasina to quit politics? Know what her son said

Who is Khaleda Zia?

1) Khaleda Zia, 78, a prominent opponent of Sheikh Hasina, leads the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. She made history as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister in 1991, beginning her political career after her husband, Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated. Rahman served as President from 1977 to 1981 and founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978.

2) The former Bangladesh PM faced many health problems and has often travelled overseas for medical treatments. She was jailed after a corruption conviction in 2018. Zia claimed that the conviction was “politically” driven.

Also Read | Bangladesh turmoil: Congress asks Centre to ensure ‘border safety’

3) She served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006. In 2007, the January elections were postponed due to political violence, leading to the military takeover of the caretaker government.

4) According to the Corruption Perceptions Index, Bangladesh was the most corrupt country in the world during Zia's tenure from 2001 to 2005. Zia, along with her two sons, were charged with corruption by the caretaker government in 2006.

5) Khaleda Zia's husband and former President of Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated on May 30, 1981. Zia entered politics after her husband's death. On January 2, 1982, she joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

 

(With inputs from agencies)

