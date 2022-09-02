Shell CEO Ben van Beurden prepares to step down next year: Report

Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people from the company.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, two sources told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, two sources told Reuters.
As per sources, Shell has shortlisted four candidates to succeed van Beurden who is preparing to step down next year after nearly a decade at the helm of the giant energy firm.
As per sources, Shell has shortlisted four candidates to succeed van Beurden who is preparing to step down next year after nearly a decade at the helm of the giant energy firm.
The successor shortlist has been narrowed down to Wael Sawan, Shell's head of integrated gas and renewables and Huibert Vigeveno, who heads the company's refining operations of downstream. Recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman and Zoe Yujnovich, head of upstream, are also seen as possible successors, they said. The succession plans were accelerated after Mackenzie took office as chairman in May last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The successor shortlist has been narrowed down to Wael Sawan, Shell's head of integrated gas and renewables and Huibert Vigeveno, who heads the company's refining operations of downstream. Recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman and Zoe Yujnovich, head of upstream, are also seen as possible successors, they said. The succession plans were accelerated after Mackenzie took office as chairman in May last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 64-year-old Dutch national has steered the company through some of its most turbulent times. The first big move of his tenure was the 2016 takeover of rival BG Group Plc, a major deal that tested the company’s finances during an oil price slump but is paying huge dividends today as natural gas prices soar.
The 64-year-old Dutch national has steered the company through some of its most turbulent times. The first big move of his tenure was the 2016 takeover of rival BG Group Plc, a major deal that tested the company’s finances during an oil price slump but is paying huge dividends today as natural gas prices soar.
At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, van Beurden made the first cut to Shell’s dividend since the Second World War, a move that upset investors and underscored the seriousness of the global health crisis for the oil and gas industry. He was also the architect of the company’s plan to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, van Beurden made the first cut to Shell’s dividend since the Second World War, a move that upset investors and underscored the seriousness of the global health crisis for the oil and gas industry. He was also the architect of the company’s plan to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.