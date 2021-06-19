Shenzhen, a Chinese city neighboring Hong Kong, tightened controls on entry and exit after a restaurant employee was infected with the delta coronavirus variant.

All visitors entering the city via airport terminals and their ground transportation centers must provide a negative nucleic-acid test administered in the prior 48 hours, according to a statement posted on Shenzhen Airport Group’s WeChat account. The measure, effective from earlier Saturday afternoon, comes on top of existing requirements such as temperature checks and scanning of QR codes that track a person’s health status, it added.

The city will also require negative nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours before departure for people leaving the city by plane, train or bus, the city’s transportation administration said in a statement on its WeChat account. The tightening for outbound visitors is effective Sunday.

Airlines will adjust the city’s inbound and outbound flights accordingly, according to Shenzhen Airport.

The city’s health authority said Saturday morning that a 21-year-old restaurant waitress at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport was confirmed to be infected by the Covid-19 delta variant.

China on Saturday reported 30 new virus cases, including six local transmissions in the southern province of Guangdong. They included two each in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, one in Foshan and one in Dongguan, according to a statement by the Health Commission of Guangdong Province.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

