‘Fairer and kinder Japan’: Shigeru Ishiba to become next prime minister of Japan | 10 updates

Japan's ruling party has chosen Shigeru Ishiba as leader, likely making him prime minister. He won a runoff against Sanae Takaichi in a historic election featuring nine candidates. Ishiba aims to address rising living costs and security challenges while emphasizing a fairer Japan.

Published27 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 13, 2024 shows Japan's former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba speaking during a joint news conference at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba will become Japan's next prime minister after winning the ruling party's leadership vote on September 27, 2024 the official count showed. (Photo by Franck ROBICHON / POOL / AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 13, 2024 shows Japan’s former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba speaking during a joint news conference at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba will become Japan’s next prime minister after winning the ruling party’s leadership vote on September 27, 2024 the official count showed. (Photo by Franck ROBICHON / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Japan’s ruling party has selected former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba as its leader, positioning him to become prime minister next week.

Here are the top ten updates: 

1. This leadership victory effectively secures the top role, as the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition holds a majority in parliament. A record nine candidates, including two women, participated in the election, determined by the party’s lawmakers and grassroots members, according to a report by Reuters.

2. Ishiba won against hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, marking one of the most unpredictable leadership elections in decades. The election featured a record nine candidates.

3. As the leader of the LDP, which has dominated Japanese politics for nearly the entire post-war period, he is virtually guaranteed to become the country's prime minister due to the party's parliamentary majority. No one won a majority in the first round of voting, forcing a runoff between Ishiba and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who ran against Kishida in 2021. 

4. The push to replace current premier Fumio Kishida began in August when he announced his resignation amid scandals that drove the LDP's approval ratings to historic lows.

5. Ishiba now faces the challenge of addressing domestic discontent over rising living costs while navigating a volatile security landscape in East Asia, characterized by an assertive China and a nuclear-armed North Korea.

6. In brief remarks to lawmakers prior to the run-off, Ishiba emphasized his vision for a “fairer and kinder Japan”, and he was visibly emotional as the final results were announced, Reuters reported.

7. Ishiba has courted controversy with his peers for going against the grain and challenging previous leaders, and has failed in four previous leadership bids. He has said he will not run again after this contest.

8. He supports some socially progressive policies like changing the law to allow married couples to use separate surnames, a move opposed by Takaichi and other more conservative LDP lawmakers.

10. On Tuesday, Kishida and his Cabinet ministers will resign, allowing Ishiba to be formally elected in a parliamentary vote and subsequently form a new Cabinet later that day.

The main opposition, the liberal-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has faced challenges in gaining traction despite the scandals surrounding the LDP. However, experts believe that its newly elected leader, centrist former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, is advocating for a conservative shift within the party, which could lead to broader political realignments.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
