Shinzo Abe funeral Live Updates: Ceremony starts right on time
Funeral of Shinzo Abe Live Updates: Japan will hold a rare state funeral on September 27 for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated on July 8.
On September 27, Japan will hold a rare state funeral that has grown almost as polarising as the assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive figure who dominated contemporary politics as its longest-serving leader.
The first such ceremony since 1967, honouring Abe with a state funeral, has encountered criticism. That $11.5 million that the state must bear at a difficult economic period for regular individuals has fueled the uproar.
From 2012 to 2019, there were 8.4 million more visitors to Japan than there were in 2012. Only 12% of individuals were from Europe and North America, with the rest from other Asian nations. The liberalisation of visa rules under the Shiinzo Abe government is credited with sparking a tourism boom that increased GDP by 1%.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are attending the state funeral at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo.
Prior to Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Kishida was informed by Albanese that it was "important" for Australia to express its condolences to Japan in the wake of the passing of Abe, well-known for his role in creating the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).
On July 8, Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while making a stump speech for his party at a political gathering in the western Japanese city of Nara. The world was stunned by the death of Japan's longest-serving prime minister because political violence and violent crime in general are uncommon in Japan. Authorities now acknowledge that the assassination was facilitated by security vulnerabilities.
The ceremony will begin at 2 PM local time (10:30 AM in India). However, at designated stands outside, members of the public were invited to leave floral arrangements and other condolences from 6:30 AM (India time). Up to 1,000 soldiers will take part in ceremonial responsibilities. To honour Abe, a military honour guard will salute him with 19 empty cannon shots.
The majority of people in Japan - about 60% - say they oppose the state funeral. Many people are upset that the government is funding the event with $11 million in taxpayer money without even getting parliamentary approval.
More than 18,000 police officers will be on duty, and high-level security procedures similar to those employed for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games will be in place.
To honour Shinzo Abe's life, world leaders are set to gather in Tokyo. US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to join the list of world leaders attending the event.
Huge flower-carrying crowds, many of them dressed in black suits, were encircling the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, where the funeral is taking place. It is the Japanese version of The Queue, which took place last week in the UK in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Around 700 guests will attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are attending the funeral.
“Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan," said PM Narendra Modi while meeting Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
