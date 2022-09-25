The Japanese government is planning to spend a whopping 1.66bn yen at the funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The cost, however, can go up to 1.7 billion yen. This is even higher than the amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral, which is £8m or 1.3bn yen, as cited by a Daily Mirror report.

