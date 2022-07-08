Deeply distressed by the attack on 'my dear friend': PM Narendra Modi On Friday's gunshot incident, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan". View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo on Tuesday. (File photo: ANI Photo/ANI Pics Service)

Shinzo Abe shot on left side of chest A Kyodo photograph showed Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage. TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.

Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack Shinzo Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

Shinzo Abe: Education and political career Shinzo Abe, became Japan's prime minister twice (2006–07 and 2012–20). Abe is member of a prominent political family. His grandfather Kishi Nobusuke served as Japan's prime minister from 1957 to 1960, and his great-uncle Sato Eisaku held the same post from 1964 to 1972. He graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo (1977) and then moved to the United States, where he studied political science at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. In early 1980s, Abe became active in the Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP), and in 1982 he began working as secretary to his father, Abe Shintaro, who was Japan's foreign minister. Abe became the country's first prime minister to have been born after World War II and its youngest since the war.

'This is a very, very sad moment,': US Secy Antony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced alarm and sadness on Friday after the shooting of Japan's former prime minister, and a longtime ally of Washington. "This is a very, very sad moment," Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".

Shinzo Abe 's shooting suspect is…? According to Kyodo News, Shinzo Abe shooting suspect is ex-member of Self-Defense Forces.

About former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: 5 points 1. He is Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020. 2. He has a reputation as a staunch conservative and nationalist, and for stimulating growth with his aggressive economic policy known as "Abenomics". 3. Shinzo Abe boosted Japan's defences and boosted military spending, but has been unable to revise the constitution's pacifist Article 9, which bans a standing army for anything other than self-defence. 4. Abe was known for approaching North Korea with a firmer stance. In 2014, Abe began focussing on building ties between Japan and ASEAN, India, and Australia. 5. Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to attend India's Republic Day parade as the chief guest during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinzo Abe: How and when did the attack happen? As per the media reports, Shinzo Abe was shot while he was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard. He was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Abe was giving a speech when people heard gunshots. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, his shirt smeared with blood, but was able to speak before he fell unconscious.

Shinzo Abe shooting raises policy doubts as Yen gains The shooting of Shinzo Abe is spurring market debate over a potential loss of support for Bank of Japan’s super easy monetary policy after an initial rush to haven assets Friday. The yen gained with Treasuries, with the currency rising as much as 0.5% as details filtered through about the shocking attack at Shinzo Abe.

Shinzo Abe in 'very bad condition' and 'not responding': Local media According to the local media, Shinzo Abe's condition is very severe. The hospital told NHK news, that Abe is in 'very bad condition' and is 'not responding'.

Watch | Shinzo Abe immediately taken to hospital after he was shot twice Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital as he was unresponsive after being shot during a political event.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feared dead: Local media Shinzo Abe was feared dead on Friday after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region. "The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," a young woman at the scene told NHK media. "After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage," she added.

Shinzo Abe's attacker in police custody A man in his 40s has been arrested for attempted murder of the former Japan's premier. His gun has also been confiscated.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to Tokyo from campaigning The incumbent Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida will be returning to Tokyo from campaigning after Shinzo Abe shot in the chest during a campaign speech.

'Saddened and shocked' by shooting of Shinzo Abe: US Envoy US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said that the country is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Watch video| How attacker shot gun on Shinzo Abe Two videos broadcast by NHK showed what appeared to be gun smoke coming from behind Abe as he spoke and a man being tackled by security personal on the street soon afterward. Abe was rushed to a hospital immediately and may have gone into cardiac arrest.

Shinzo Abe was shot twice The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot twice from behind about three meters (10 feet) away while campaigning for Sunday’s upper house election in the western city of Nara.