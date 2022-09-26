Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi to leave for Tokyo in few hours1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 03:26 PM IST
- During the visit, PM Modi would also meet with Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida and is expected to call Abe's widow separately
Listen to this article
Prime minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo on Monday evening to attend the state funeral of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. During the visit, PM Modi would also meet with Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida. The visit is likely to last less than a day.