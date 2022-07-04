The chance of finding the 27 crew members alive from a vessel that snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through Hong Kong and southern China is very slim, government rescue authorities said on Sunday, as the search for those missing continued.
An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
Earlier, the authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) Saturday.
Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.
The site of the incident was surrounded by about 100 wind turbines that, compounded with gusts reaching up to 140 km per hour, had hampered rescue efforts.
The search area had been widened but the chance of finding survivors was "very slim", West Wu, controller of the Government Flying Service of Hong Kong, said on Sunday.
Hong Kong sent nine aircraft to jointly conduct search and rescue operations with forces from the mainland.