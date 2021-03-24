Ship stuck in Suez Canal heightens pressure on global supply chain
Even brief disruption of the vital passage for oil and gas and global trade in clothing and electronics could have significant impact
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Even brief disruption of the vital passage for oil and gas and global trade in clothing and electronics could have significant impact
The blockage of the Suez Canal by a grounded container ship will likely add delays and extra costs to an already pressured logistics industry, say executives, punctuating the tightness of the world’s supply lines.
Oil prices rose and shipping stocks fell Wednesday as authorities in Egypt sought to dislodge a giant vessel blocking traffic on one of the world’s busiest shipping arteries, with industry executives warning that even a brief delay could have an outsize impact.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.