Ship - the size of 3 football fields and carrying Audis, Porsches - catches fire

This latest hit comes as the automobile industry is already ensnared in ongoing supply chain issues, including pandemic labor woes and semiconductor chip shortages.Luke Vandezande, a spokesperson for Porsche, said the company estimates around 1,100 of its vehicles were among those on board Felicity Ace at the time of the fire. He said customers affected by the incident are being contacted by their automobile dealers. “Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship Felicity Ace are safe and well," Vandezande said.