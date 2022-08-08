Shoaib Akhtar is currently in Melbourne, Australia recovering from surgery on both of his knees. From his hospital bed, the former fast bowler for Pakistan posted a moving video with a message for his followers. Shoaib admonished them to pray for him because he is currently in excruciating pain. The Rawalpindi Express, 46, posted a video to his Instagram page. Both of Shoaib Akhtar's knees have undergone surgery. In his video, he expressed the hope that this would be his final operation.

The former fast bowler said he was still in pain even after 11 years of his retirement. He said that he could have played for another four to five years. But he was aware that if he did, he would become wheelchair-bound. He actually bid farewell to cricket for that reason.

The renowned bowler from Pakistan had previously posted a video message prior to surgery in which he said that while he had undergone five surgical procedures of a similar nature, it had all been "worth it" for him because representing Pakistan as a fast bowler meant so much to him.

Shoaib Akhtar added that his fast bowling during his cricket career is what caused the state of his bones. But, the cricketer insisted that it didn't matter and that he had done it all for his country. "If I get a chance, I would do it again," he said.

Akhtar later shared another video where he was going through a post-surgical process. The former cricketer has said many times that he wants to become a “bridge" between India and Pakistan. If he could help the two countries become friends in any capacity, he said he would do it.

Shoaib Akhtar regularly praises India for showering love to him. He also lauds Shah Rukh Khan for taking care of him while he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).