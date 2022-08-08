Shoaib Akhtar is in great pain; check what he says in this video

Shoaib Akhtar is currently in Melbourne, Australia recovering from surgery on both of his knees. From his hospital bed, the former fast bowler for Pakistan posted a moving video with a message for his followers. Shoaib admonished them to pray for him because he is currently in excruciating pain. The Rawalpindi Express, 46, posted a video to his Instagram page. Both of Shoaib Akhtar's knees have undergone surgery. In his video, he expressed the hope that this would be his final operation.

