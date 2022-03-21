This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘Shocked’: Chinese President Xi orders probe after Boeing 737 crashes with 132 aboard
2 min read.04:25 PM ISTAgencies
The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" after a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. He has called for an investigation into the accident, as per reports.
"We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident," state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying, while he also called for "all efforts" towards the rescue and to find out the "cause of the accident as soon as possible".
China's Premier Li Keqiang also instructed officials to spare no effort in searching for survivors and to provide sufficient comfort to the victims' families.
However, local reports stated that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors.
The media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had disintegrated and caused a fire destroying bamboo trees. The People's Daily quoted a provincial firefighting department official as saying there was no sign of life among the scattered debris.
The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said.
The flight left Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).
The plane, which Flightradar24 said was six years old, had been cruising at an altitude 29,100 feet at 0620 GMT. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, data showed it had descended to 9,075 feet.
In another 20 seconds, its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet, indicating a vertical descent of 31,000 feet per minute, Flightradar24 said.
Online weather data showed partly cloudy conditions with good visibility in Wuzhou at the time of the crash.
The 737-800 model has a good safety record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model that has been grounded in China for more than three years following fatal crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia. Investigators will be looking to recover the plane's two so-called black boxes - the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder - to help shed light on the crash.
