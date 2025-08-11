Shocking act at Paris War Memorial: Man lights cigarette from eternal flame, faces suspended sentenced

A man caught on video lighting a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been handed a three-month suspended sentence, according to Ireland’s National Public Service Multi-Media Organisation, Raidió Teilifís Éireann.

Hakim H, a 47-year-old construction worker living in Normandy and working in Paris, was found guilty of desecrating the sacred monument by a Paris criminal court. The man, as per the report, admitted his actions during an expedited trial, describing his behavior as "the stupidity of the century."

“I deeply regret this, I apologise to all French people,” Hakim H was quoted as saying, breaking down in tears in the courtroom. He explained that he acted under the influence of alcohol and medication.

Besides the suspended sentence, Hakim was fined a symbolic one euro and ordered to seek treatment for his alcohol and drug addictions.

Video sparks outrage The incident occurred on Monday evening and was widely shared on social media, provoking public indignation. The footage shows Hakim stepping over protective barriers, crouching to light his cigarette from the flame that has burned continuously since 1923, then walking away calmly as tourists watch.

Official reactions French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the act on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating: “This unworthy and deplorable act undermines the memory of those who died for France.”

Veterans Minister Patricia Miralles described the action as a grave insult, declaring: “"France will never tolerate tarnishing the memory of those who died for her. This is not a simple deviation, it is a desecration.”