Shocking! Chicago man shot dead while live streaming on Facebook: ‘Was choking for breath’

Kevin Watson, a resident of Chicago, was fatally shot in the chest in a parking lot while livestreaming on Facebook. The horrifying incident was witnessed by his loved ones. The video has been widely circulating on social media. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Published15 Aug 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Chicago man Kevin Watson shot dead in a parking lot while live streaming on Facebook
A Chicago man was fatally shot in a parking lot outside his car on Wednesday as his loved ones watched in horror from a Facebook Live stream.

The incident happened when Kevin Watson was visiting his cousin’s jobsite in Chicago's South Austin neighbourhood and began livestreaming for friends and family after getting into his car, according to the New York Post.

The shooting unfolds live

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old, known as “Tugg,” wearing a large chain with the name, was ranting to his viewers about a recent parking dispute when a car pulled up next to him at around 6:14 PM on the 5000 block of W Madison Street, a mile east of a police station.

As seen in the disturbing video, Watson saw the armed person who just pulled up next to him. He got out of his, yelling, “What’s up? Hell na.” Within seconds of his last words, a single gunshot rang out over the video’s audio.

Watson was struck once in the chest by the gunshot, the new agency reported, citing a police report.

Plea for justice

Moments after the gunshot, several people rushed to the scene to check on Watson, who had fallen to the ground outside his car. The quick-thinking witnesses applied pressure to Watson’s wound as they waited for first responders to arrive, NY Post reported.

Watson, who lived two blocks south of the shooting, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting, which was witnessed by the live audience, quickly went viral with over two million views on social media.

Disturbing last moments of Watson

Family members allege that Watson knew the gunman and attempted to wrestle the gun out of the shooter’s hand before the shooting.

“He was talking to a guy, and he was going to his car, then the guy followed behind him,” Alvin Jackson told the outlet. 

“So, the guy followed behind him and pulled the gun on him. He was trying to wrestle with the gun, and the gun went off.”

Watson’s cousin, Jacquez Smith, whom he had gone to meet, described the heartbreaking scene as she watched her critically wounded relative suffer as he lay in the parking lot.

“He was choking for breath,” Smith said. “He was trying to struggle to breathe.”

Watson, a father to a six-year-old son, died weeks before his birthday. His family remembers him as a good man who helped those around him. “He helped me get this job in here,” Smith added.

As of now, no arrests or charges have been filed in the fatal shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, NYP reported.

Chicago’s ongoing struggle with gun violence

The homicide of Watson is not an isolated incident in Chicago, as the city is currently facing an outbreak of gun violence. In 2025 alone, over 200 people have been killed in shootings across the city.

The 206 tragic deaths are down compared to last year’s 316, according to city data comparing the beginning of the year to 12 August, the news agency said.

 
