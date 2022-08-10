Shocking! Domino's is pulling out of the birthplace of pizza. Here's why

Domino's had struggled to win over customers in Italy since its launch in 2015
Hard hit by the pandemic, its franchise holder ePizza SpA filed for bankruptcy in early April
In a piece of shocking news, pizza chain Domino's has decided to pull out of the birthplace of pizza - Italy. This comes after its franchise outlets filed for bankruptcy.
Domino's had struggled to win over customers in Italy since its launch in 2015, and reports suggest that hard hit by the pandemic, its franchise holder ePizza SpA filed for bankruptcy in early April.
"The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent and prolonged restrictions from a financial point of view have seriously damaged ePizza," the company said, adding that it also faced stiff competition from traditional restaurants after they started using delivery apps.
Following this, ePizza SpA was granted protection from its creditors for 90 days, which is a part of the bankruptcy process. Last month, the protection period ended.
ePizza SpA started scaling back since 2020, which was the peak of the pandemic, and it stopped deliveries in July. In 2020, the company directly managed 23 outlets in Italy and another six stores were run through sub-franchising.
When it launched in Italy in 2015, the firm aimed to stand out from the country's traditional pizza makers with a comprehensive home delivery service and a distinctive menu, which also included US-style toppings like pineapple. However, the firm faced much competition when traditional outlets started providing delivery services using apps like Deliveroo and Just Eat.
However, the news that Domino's is pulling out of the country is cheered by some social media users.