Shocking! TikTok star, her husband and 2 kids found dead, wrapped in plastic in Mexico amid ‘cartel murder’ fears

TikTok star and singer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, 36, son Gael Santiago, 13, and 7-year-old daughter Regina were found dead inside a truck. According to authorities, they were discovered wrapped in plastic and thrown in their pickup truck following apparently the cartel-style execution, New York Post reported.

In a press release, prosecutor Alfonso Gutierrez Santillan stated they were murdered inside the abandoned gray Ford Ranger in Guadalajara on August 22, adding, “while the forensic results are not yet in, ballistic and blood evidence almost certainly confirm they were murdered at that location."

What exactly happened? Investigators used surveillance footage to follow the truck’s path back to a local auto repair shop, where they found bloodstains, shell casings, and ballistic evidence suggesting the family was probably killed at that location before being transported elsewhere, according to the Latin Times.

Two men at an auto repair shop were initially detained but later released due to a lack of evidence, according to Diario de Yucatán. In a startling development, they were abducted by armed individuals just minutes after leaving the prosecutor’s office.

According to Mexican media reports, the two men had met with two acquaintances outside when they were ambushed. Three of the four individuals were taken, while one managed to escape and remains at large. Prosecutor Blanca Trujillo told reporters that the attackers had waited for over two hours before launching the assault, indicating it was a coordinated operation.

The identities of the family were officially confirmed on August 28, with reports from Mexican outlet El Financiero indicating that the husband was likely the primary target in the killings.

Ferrer Garibay was known for showcasing a seemingly extravagant lifestyle on social media, where she regularly posted videos flaunting designer items like Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, as well as luxury vehicles, cosmetic procedures, and high-end vacations to her audience of over 44,000 TikTok followers. In several posts, she lip-synced to narco-corridos, a controversial genre of Mexican ballads that romanticise drug cartel life, while hinting that her husband had ties to such criminal organisations.

One widely shared video, which included the caption “Advantages of having a narco boyfriend” alongside a shot of her with a Gucci handbag, amassed nearly 140,000 views. At this time, it remains unclear whether the family's murder was in retaliation for Ferrer Garibay’s social media presence.