Shocking video: Plane nosedives in fatal crash at South African Air Show

A tragic incident unfolded at the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show in South Africa on Saturday when a test pilot lost control of his aircraft, resulting in a fatal crash. The accident occurred in front of thousands of horrified spectators.

Pilot James O’Connell dies in tragic crash The pilot, identified as James O’Connell, was flying an Impala Mark 1 aircraft when he suddenly lost altitude while performing a maneuver. According to a statement from the air show organisers, the plane spiraled downward before crashing into a grassy area.

“There was no sign of any attempt to eject. The crowd remained behind the barriers, totally stunned,” officials said.

Emergency services immediately responded to the scene, but O’Connell was pronounced dead on impact. No injuries were reported among spectators or ground staff.

Footage captures final moments Video footage of the crash showed the aircraft rotating in mid-air before suddenly nosediving. A thick plume of smoke rose from the crash site as the stunned crowd gasped and let out terrified shrieks.

Investigation underway The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Air Show South Africa (ASSA) have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Until the investigation concludes, further details remain unavailable. The organisers have extended their deepest condolences to O’Connell’s family, friends, and the aviation community, acknowledging his contributions to South African aviation.

Tributes and condolences for pilot James O’Connell was widely respected for his skill and dedication as a test pilot. His participation in the airshow was particularly significant, as it marked a rare return of the Impala Mark 1 to airshow performances after many years.

In a statement, the airshow organisers expressed gratitude to emergency teams for their prompt response and requested privacy for O’Connell’s loved ones during this difficult time. Further updates will be provided as official information becomes available.