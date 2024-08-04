Shocking video shows Gaza civilians kicking, stomping and abusing Hamas hostage’s dead body

Hamas hostage Eitan Levi was killed by Hamas terrorist after ghastly October 7 attack. Israel Foreign Ministry has released a shocking video showing angry crowd kicking and abusing his dead body in Gaza.

Published4 Aug 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Hamas hostage Eitan Levi was murdered after the October 7 attack. The video of Gaza civilians punching and kicking his dead body has received widespread backlash on social media.
Hamas hostage Eitan Levi was murdered after the October 7 attack. The video of Gaza civilians punching and kicking his dead body has received widespread backlash on social media.

After being kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack, the corpse of hostage Eitan Levi was dragged into public, where he was kicked and abused by people in Gaza, revealed a shocking video released on social media by Israel Foreign Ministry.

The video, shared at the request of Levi's family, shows Gaza civilians hurling abuses, kicking and stomping Eitan Levi's lifeless body. Another part of the video shows his dead body being dragged on the streets among an angry crowd.

Israel's foreign ministry shared the video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at the request of Eitan Levy's family. Levy was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on Octoer 7. The video contains disturbing visuals; readers are advised to watch the video at their discretion.

“We are sharing this graphic video at the request of Eitan Levy’s family who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. In this video, a mob of Gazans abuse and desecrate Eitan’s body, which hangs out of a car trunk. Imagine if these were your neighbors. May Eitan’s memory be a blessing,” read a post by Israel Foreign Ministry.

A portion of the video was blurred because of its disturbing content. The blurred part of the video shows people kicking his dead body.

While agreeing to the video's release, Eitan Levi's grieving relatives, according to the New York Post, said they believe the footage should be released.

52-year-old Levi was a taxi driver from Bat Yam. He had gone to Kibbutz Be’eri to drop off a passenger on October 7 last year when he was attacked and kidnapped by Hamas militants. It is still unclear what exactly happened to him. According to his family members, Hamas terrorists either prevented him from leaving the place or his cab was hit by a drone missile. Hamas had confirmed Levi's death in December and it is assumed that the terrorists still have his body, reported New York Post.

