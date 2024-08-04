Hamas hostage Eitan Levi was killed by Hamas terrorist after ghastly October 7 attack. Israel Foreign Ministry has released a shocking video showing angry crowd kicking and abusing his dead body in Gaza.

After being kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack, the corpse of hostage Eitan Levi was dragged into public, where he was kicked and abused by people in Gaza, revealed a shocking video released on social media by Israel Foreign Ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video, shared at the request of Levi's family, shows Gaza civilians hurling abuses, kicking and stomping Eitan Levi's lifeless body. Another part of the video shows his dead body being dragged on the streets among an angry crowd.

Israel's foreign ministry shared the video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at the request of Eitan Levy's family. Levy was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on Octoer 7. The video contains disturbing visuals; readers are advised to watch the video at their discretion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are sharing this graphic video at the request of Eitan Levy’s family who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. In this video, a mob of Gazans abuse and desecrate Eitan’s body, which hangs out of a car trunk. Imagine if these were your neighbors. May Eitan’s memory be a blessing," read a post by Israel Foreign Ministry.

A portion of the video was blurred because of its disturbing content. The blurred part of the video shows people kicking his dead body.

While agreeing to the video's release, Eitan Levi's grieving relatives, according to the New York Post, said they believe the footage should be released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}