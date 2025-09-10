Shocking visuals from Paris: Students cry, run for safety as tear gas falls near nursery amid 'Block Everything' protest

Paris: Terrified screams of children filled the air, with people scrambling for safety after police reportedly used tear gas outside a nursery school in France's capital city amid the ongoing protests in the region.

Sebastien Lecornu, picked by President Emmanuel Macron to be France's fifth prime minister in two years, took office on a day of sprawling anti-government protests on Wednesday.

In shocking visuals that have emerged from Paris, several school children – purportedly with their parents – were seen frantically running to keep themselves safe amid the protests.

Police fired tear gas in several cities as protesters blocked roads, while France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said nearly 200 people had been arrested.

To keep the situation under control, authorities deployed 80,000 officers across France, as per reports.

Paris protests – What we know so far On Wednesday, the French police arrested nearly 200 people during the early stages of the "Block Everything" protests – organised by a loose left-wing coalition – amid anger at President Emmanuel Macron's leadership and austerity measures, France 24 reported.

Barricades were erected in several major French cities, including Lyon, Marseille, and Toulouse, reported NBC News.

Hundreds remained gathered outside Gare du Nord, one of the city's main train stations, despite earlier attempts from police to disperse the crowds with tear gas.

What is the ‘Block Everything’ movement? The sweeping protests in Paris add to the nation's political turmoil, adding to the already existing public anger towards President Emmanuel Macron’s government over proposed budget cuts and broader anger at the political class.

The "Block Everything" movement was reportedly born online over the summer in far-right circles, but spread on social media. It now includes France’s far-left parties and the country’s powerful labor unions, reported NBC News.