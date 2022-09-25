Shoebert made its way from the sea to the pond through a river and some drainage pipes
It was later rescued by the Beverly Police Department
A gray seal named Shoebert in Massachusetts's Beverly city left the citizen intrigued after it got lost and wandered into a pond, and then turned itself to the local police Friday early morning.
Reports suggest, Shoebert made its way from the sea to the pond through a river and some drainage pipes. It was later rescued by the Beverly Police Department.
Sharing pictures of how Shoebert was rescued, Beverly Police Department said on Facebook "At approximately 230am on 09/23/22 we had a visit from everyone's favorite seal Shoebert. Shoebert made his way out of the pond and traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help."
Following this, the animal was quickly rescued by the whole overnight shift, Beverly Animal Control, NOAA officials, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Beverly Fire Department. They put him in a unique wildlife container in the early morning hours.
It was taken to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut in order to be monitored and get any necessary medical treatment before being released into the wild.
"Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here. Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime," the post further said.
The men and women of the Beverly Police Department would like to thank the local community and fans of Shoebert globally for their love and overwhelming support. I know many people have asked questions about posting any future Shoebert updates. Rest easy Shoebert fans there will be a future story for all to enjoy when our favorite seal is ready to share his next story. Have a great weekend everyone!, it went on to add.
