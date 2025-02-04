Shooting at adult education centre in Sweden, five injured

Sweden news: Five people were shot at an adult education centre in Sweden on Tuesday, February 4, reported AP citing police officials.

The adult education centre is located around 200 km west of Stockholm. There is no clarity on the casualties so far.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT.

The police urged the public to stay away from the area as a large operation was underway, reported AFP.

School attacks in Sweden are not reported often. However, the number of cases has risen in recent years as gang violence has grown massively in the region, killing dozens of people every year.

"The extent of the injuries is unclear. The operation is ongoing," the report said, citing police said in a statement, adding that no officers had been injured during the operation.

The police earlier informed that four people had been shot, later updating the tally to five.

The police are investigating the crime as "attempted murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence".

It is alleged that the shooter has shot himself, but the police have not confirmed the development, the report said, citing Tabloid Expressen.

"The government is in close contact with the police and is closely following developments," the report quoted local media.

Similar cases have been reported earlier as well.

An 18-year-old student stabbed two teachers to death at a high school in the southern city of Malmo in March 2022.

Prior to this case, a 16-year-old was arrested after injuring another student and a teacher with a knife at a school in the small town of Kristianstad.