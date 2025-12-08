Shooting at Oslo shopping center, suspected gunman apprehended

The suspect had called the police before he fired a single shot into the ceiling at Oslo's largest shopping centre

Written By Eshita Gain
Published8 Dec 2025, 04:00 PM IST
The shopping centre in Oslo. Photo: X
The shopping centre in Oslo. Photo: X

Norwegian police said on Monday that they had received reports of shooting at Oslo's largest shopping centre. Following the incident, the suspected shooter was apprehended by the police, as reported by news agency Reuters.

No injured people have been found and that it was safe to reopen the centre again, after it was earlier evacuated, the police said in a statement.

"As of now, it appears that there was only one perpetrator involved," the statement said.

The suspect had called the police before he fired a single shot into the ceiling, a police spokesperson told reporters.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldShooting at Oslo shopping center, suspected gunman apprehended
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.