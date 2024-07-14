US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said “there is no place for this kind of violence in America". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ear smeared with blood, the former president Donald Trump is alleged to have been the target of an assassination during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was immmediately pulled off the stage, as several gunshots were heard at the rally; ahead of U.S Presidential Polls in November 2024.

Currently, Donald Trump is 'fine', and doing well after the incident, reports stated. The attacker is reported to have been eliminated by the Secret Service members.

Joe Biden also expressed his gratefulness to the Secret Service for getting Trump to safety. He called on America as a nation to condemn the attack.



First attempt to assassinate after 1981 Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan had been shot in 1981. This is the first time after 43 years, that another attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate has been made. The attack comes amid a crucial political timeline: just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

While Donald Trump was speaking at the Pennsylvania rally, gunshots were heard. Footage shows, the billionaire businessman immediately clutched his right ear after the shots were heard, reported the BBC.

Trump said that the bullet 'pierced' the upper part of his right ear, mention BBC reports.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!" as agents tackled the former president. As is the training protocol of agents, they piled up on him to protect from the bullets. Meanwhile, other agents positioned themselves on the stage to scout for the threat.

