Shooting in Canada's North York leaves one dead and five injured

One person has died and five others were injured in a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the Lawrence Heights area of North York. Toronto police said that the incident took place near Flemington Road and Zachary Court, as reported by the Toronto Star.

The report said citing officials authorities that the deceased is a male, while the five injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Police established a command post near Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, under the overpass, as they continued their investigation. No suspect description has been released yet, according to the report.

The area, located just south of Yorkdale Mall, was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Dozens of police vehicles lined Ranee Avenue, and onlookers gathered nearby, many holding up their phones to catch a glimpse of the scene.