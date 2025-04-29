Shooting incident in Uppsala, Sweden: Three dead, several injured; manhunt underway: Reports

Three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday, police confirmed, as per multiple reports. The shooting took place in the city centre of Uppsala, located around 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Stockholm.

According to a police statement, emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving multiple calls from members of the public who heard what sounded like gunshots. Responding officers found multiple individuals with injuries believed to be caused by gunfire.

Suspect fled the scene SVT public television reported that the shooter fled on a scooter following the attack. Police have since cordoned off a large section of the city centre and launched a manhunt. Authorities have opened a murder investigation.

Condition of injured victims unknown While police have confirmed that several people sustained injuries, a local hospital declined to comment on their condition. It remains unclear how many people were wounded in the attack.

Ongoing investigation and security measures A significant police presence remains in the area as investigators continue to gather evidence and search for the suspect. No arrests have been made so far, and police have urged the public to avoid the cordoned-off zone.

Recent mass shooting casts shadow over Sweden This latest attack comes just months after Sweden's deadliest mass shooting in February, when 10 people were killed in Örebro by a lone gunman at an adult education centre. That incident prompted the country’s right-wing government to announce plans for stricter gun control measures.

Authorities have not yet announced whether the Uppsala shooting is linked to organised crime, terrorism, or other motives.