Three killed in shooting on university campus in Philippine capital

The incident occurred at 14:55 local time (0655 GMT) at the gate of Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed.
Ahead of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander Gesmundo’s visit, a shooting incident happened on a university campus in Philippine's Metro Manila on Sunday afternoon, according to local media reports quoted by news agency ANI. The shooting incident took place at 14:55 local time (0655 GMT) at the gate of Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City.
The agency reported that Gesmundo was going to attend the law school's graduation ceremony in the afternoon today, but was advised to turn back after the shooting incident.
The officials informed that a total of three people were killed in the shooting incident at a university campus today. These killed people are a former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan, her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened as reported by news agency AFP.
“Gesmundo was going to reach the campus when the shooting incident happened in the university and was advised to return," said Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka.
The campus has been currently locked after the incident.The university said, “the campus is currently on lockdown." The Philippine National Police reached the spot to find and catch the active shooter.
In another shooting incident, an 18-year old gunman had killed 21 people including 19 children in Texas this year. The gunman, wearing body armour, walked into the Robb Elementary school carrying a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle and opened fire at the children.
The New York Times reported that two parents who said they were friends of the gunman's family described him as serious and said he had a temper. One remembered he often talked back to his mother in his younger years, but both were surprised he could be capable of such violence.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post also quoted the gunman's friends and relatives who described him as a lonely 18-year-old who "was bullied over a childhood speech impediment, suffered from a fraught home life and lashed out violently against peers and strangers recently and over the years".
According to Education Week , who has been tracking US school mass shooting since 2018, mentioned that there has been at least 27 reported incidents this year itself.
In 2021, almost 250 people were hit by active shooters - 103 died, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The number of active shooting incidents last year represents a 50 per cent increase from 2020 and almost double the number in 2017, Bloomberg reported.
