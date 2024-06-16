Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’

Multiple people wounded in shooting at splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities say. Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports 'numerous wounded victims' and an active crime scene with potential suspect containment nearby.

Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities said Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AP, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said there are “numerous wounded victims" after police were called for an active shooter. In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers “potentially have the suspect contained nearby."

Moreover, Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, “It's five shot and maybe six."

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn't immediately known.

