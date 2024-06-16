Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’

Michigan mass shooting leaves numerous victims ‘wounded’

Livemint

Multiple people wounded in shooting at splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities say. Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports 'numerous wounded victims' and an active crime scene with potential suspect containment nearby.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are 'numerous wounded victims' after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities said Saturday.

As reported by AP, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said there are “numerous wounded victims" after police were called for an active shooter. In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers “potentially have the suspect contained nearby."

Also Read: US mass shooting: Ohio firing leaves 1 dead, dozens injured

Moreover, Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, “It's five shot and maybe six."

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn't immediately known.

(With inputs from AP)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.