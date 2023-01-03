Shopify tells employees to just say no to meetings

Poorly managed meetings can also hurt employee engagement and even boost their intention to quit, according to Steven Rogelberg, a professor of organizational science, psychology and management at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Data from Microsoft Corp. based on thousands of users of its workplace software found that time spent in meetings more than tripled in the first two years of the pandemic, and the number of weekly meetings more than doubled. The share of virtual meetings that are one-on-one, though, increased from 17% in 2020 to 42% last year, a study of 48 million meetings from collaboration analytics firm Vyopta found, a sign that companies are trying to rein in participants. Shopify said that a bot will serve as the policy’s enforcer, reminding meeting organizers of the new rules starting Jan. 5.