Shopify will cut 10% of its staff, with most workers gone by day's end
E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. will cut about 10% of its workforce today.
Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. will cut about 10% of its workforce Tuesday, as Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke acknowledged the company’s decision to expand rapidly coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t pay off.