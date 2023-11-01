‘Shops on fire, vehicles vandalized’ Violence erupts as garment workers protest in Bangladesh over wage hike
Protests erupted in Bangladesh after the garment industry offered a 25% increase in minimum wage, falling far short of the workers' demands.
Bangladesh, the second-largest garment-producing country in the world after China, witnessed protests over the weekend after BGMEA offered to increase the monthly minimum wage by 25% to reach USD 90, instead of the USD 208 demanded by the workers.
