Short of workers, US industry is eager for borders to reopen

“We need people that are going to help implement those automation technologies, and then service and maintain them," said Aimee Guthat, an immigration attorney at Jackson Lewis PC. “We just don’t have the skillsets here." The U.S. could have 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing positions by the end of the decade, costing the country’s economy more than $1 trillion, according to a May study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute. Roughly one in five essential manufacturing workers was foreign-born as of 2018, according to the Center for Migration Studies. In the semiconductor and medical-equipment sectors, as well as food processing, it was closer to one in four.Unlike European countries including Germany, the U.S. doesn’t have a specific program focused on attracting mid-skilled immigrants.