Short on babies, China wants people to live and work longer
Beijing’s new economic blueprint calls for bumping life expectancy above 78 years and increasing the retirement age
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Beijing’s new economic blueprint calls for bumping life expectancy above 78 years and increasing the retirement age
China wants its people to live and work longer, part of a bid by the world’s most populous nation to make up for sagging birthrates and a swelling number of retirees.
Over the next five years, the Chinese government plans to boost life expectancy of its citizens by a year, raise the statutory retirement age and encourage more births by easing financial burdens on parents, according to a draft economic blueprint released Friday at the start of an annual legislative session in Beijing.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.