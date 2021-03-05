Subscribe
Home >News >World >Short on babies, China wants people to live and work longer

Short on babies, China wants people to live and work longer

Representational image
4 min read . 04:56 PM IST Liyan Qi,Chun Han Wong, The Wall Street Journal

Beijing’s new economic blueprint calls for bumping life expectancy above 78 years and increasing the retirement age

China wants its people to live and work longer, part of a bid by the world’s most populous nation to make up for sagging birthrates and a swelling number of retirees.

Over the next five years, the Chinese government plans to boost life expectancy of its citizens by a year, raise the statutory retirement age and encourage more births by easing financial burdens on parents, according to a draft economic blueprint released Friday at the start of an annual legislative session in Beijing.

