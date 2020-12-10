Short sellers got crushed in 2020 as Tesla, Moderna soared

November was a particularly brutal month for short sellers, with stocks that had performed the worst year-to-date rallying the most, while stocks that had done the best either “treaded water" or went down slightly, according to Barry Norris, who runs Argonaut Capital Partners LLP. The firm’s Absolute Return Fund, which goes both long and short, has returned 15% this year, though has declined 10% in the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.