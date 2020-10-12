Shorter workweek isn’t boon for job gains

Four years ago, Erik Gatenholm offered a perk to his roughly 30 staffers in Gothenburg, Sweden: Work less, but for the same salary.

By trimming his company’s standard workday from eight hours to six, the Swedish-American entrepreneur hoped to improve well-being and productivity among employees at his young biotechnology company, Cellink Life Sciences, thereby generating the same or greater output.

The experiment was a disaster, Mr. Gatenholm says. Instead of feeling energized and productive, employees were constantly stressed. “You couldn’t really get hold of people when you needed them. Work wasn’t completed when it was supposed to be," he said. Managers had to work longer hours to bridge gaps. The company abandoned the experiment after about a month.

Cellink’s experience offers a warning for politicians and union leaders calling for reductions in working hours instead of jobs as the coronavirus pandemic depresses labor demand.

“We should seriously look at 4-day workweeks," Andrew Yang, the American entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted in May. “It would create jobs at the margins and improve mental health," Mr. Yang wrote.

In theory, shortening working hours could decrease stress and fatigue, lower absenteeism and allow flexible work arrangements such as successive shifts that exploit machinery or other capital more intensively, while potentially creating jobs. Employers could, therefore, shrink hours without cutting hourly or weekly wages while producing the same output.

France, for example, sought to create jobs in 2000 by mandating a shorter 35-hour workweek, which officials hoped would effectively transfer working hours to the jobless.

But the evidence available on this strategy isn’t positive. In Germany, efforts to shorten working hours in the decade through 1994 might have hurt employment, according to a study by Jennifer Hunt, a Rutgers University economist. A 2009 study led by McGill University economist Matthieu Chemin suggests the French program didn’t increase employment either. Research into recent working-time reductions in Canada’s province of Quebec and in Chile reached similar conclusions.

The argument is nonetheless gaining traction as governments world-wide search for ways to raise labor productivity and keep people employed.

Many countries, especially in Europe, are subsidizing employees who work fewer hours. Germany’s largest trade union, IG Metall, this summer called for a four-day working week to help save industrial jobs. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern argued in May that a four-day week could boost the nation’s leisure and travel industries and thereby stimulate the economy. In Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in August that the standard eight-hour workday could be shortened thanks to gains in productivity.

Economic studies suggest, however, that a reduction in working hours can boost workers’ well-being and productivity only up to a point, while there is no evidence that it increases employment, says Andrea Garnero, a labor economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a think tank for mainly rich countries.

Workers who put in between about 25 and 35 hours a week are generally more productive than those working either longer or shorter hours, according to a 2013 study of Belgian private companies, led by Mr. Garnero.

In Europe and North America, many of the productivity gains from shrinking working hours might already have been reaped. Companies might gain less from reducing the workweek from 40 hours to 20 hours than they did by reducing it from 60 hours to 40 hours.

In advanced Asian economies, where workdays tend to be longer, there is still scope to boost productivity by shortening hours, said Stefano Scarpetta, the OECD’s director of labor and employment. South Korea’s government recently reduced the maximum weekly hours from 68 to 52 hours for most companies.

Across advanced economies, full-time workers’ schedules haven’t changed much in recent decades: They still toil for around 40.5 hours a week on average, roughly the same as in the early 1980s, according to the OECD. After including part-time workers, however, the length of the average workweek has declined over the period.

In the U.S., full-time workers logged in 41.5 hours on average a week last year, up slightly from 41.2 hours a week in 1979, according to OECD data.

The optimal workday also might vary by region and industry, making countrywide mandates problematic.

While evidence from Germany suggests that working shorter days increases motivation and reduces absenteeism, a 2015 study of Italian companies found that workers were less productive if they worked fewer than eight hours a day, according to a study led by Francesco Devicienti at the University of Turin.

In some highly paid professions such as finance, hours worked are long for a variety of reasons that might be related to culture, as well as incentives and the way career paths are structured, said Guy Michaels, a labor economist at the London School of Economics.

In the U.S. technology industry, working long hours “is part of the startup culture," said Art Shectman, president and founder of New York-based technology company Elephant Ventures, which is experimenting with a four-day workweek. “How many hours you work is seen as a proxy for how much you care, how invested you are in the job."

In Gothenburg, Sweden, Mr. Gatenholm says he and other Cellink managers have gone in the opposite direction since their 2016 experiment, and now work up to 18 hours a day. His company has grown to more than 300 staff.

“To make rapid choices, we need to be available around the clock," he said.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

