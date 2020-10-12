Shorter workweek isn’t boon for job gains

Many countries, especially in Europe, are subsidizing employees who work fewer hours. Germany’s largest trade union, IG Metall, this summer called for a four-day working week to help save industrial jobs. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern argued in May that a four-day week could boost the nation’s leisure and travel industries and thereby stimulate the economy. In Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in August that the standard eight-hour workday could be shortened thanks to gains in productivity.