Shot by both sides, the Eurozone faces recession threat
SummaryWith the Trump administration targeting its exports, Europe may deal with an economic contraction and the direct impact of lower exports will drag growth down and deliver a shock to confidence.
The eurozone economy has never been far from recession over the three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices surging. It may finally be tipped over the edge by a fresh blow from another direction, as the Trump administration targets its exports.