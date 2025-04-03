Shot by both sides, the Eurozone faces recession threat

In March, the ECB’s economists forecast that the eurozone economy was set to grow by 0.9% this year and 1.2% in 2026. Their estimates said a 25% tariff on eurozone exports to the U.S. would lower growth by 0.3 percentage points in the first year. Depending on the timing of maximum impact, eurozone output could decline in a quarter, and perhaps more than one, but the economy shouldn’t see a lengthy contraction.