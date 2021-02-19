Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their covid-19 vaccine

Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their covid-19 vaccine1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 11:48 AM IST
- More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says
TEL AVIV : An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.
More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.
Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot
With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house.
The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution.
"I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.
