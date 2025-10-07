Tense Monday in Surrey: Two shooting incidents reported near Indian restaurant and police station

Canada News: A tense Monday in Surrey, British Columbia, saw two separate shooting incidents — one near a police station and another targeting an Indian restaurant — prompting a major police response and heightening concerns over a spate of recent extortion-related violence in the region.

What happened near the Surrey police station? According to Global News, gunfire erupted on Monday afternoon near the Surrey Police Service’s community office at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 107 Avenue. Witnesses reported several shots fired, causing panic and prompting an immediate lockdown of the area.

Responding officers from the Surrey Police Service, assisted by the Emergency Response Team and a police dog unit, quickly located and apprehended a suspect nearby. Authorities confirmed that the man allegedly fired additional rounds at the police office before being subdued.

Traffic and pedestrian access around the scene were suspended as investigators began collecting evidence. Police have yet to release details about the shooter’s motive or any potential links to other incidents.

Was the restaurant shooting connected? Earlier that same day, another shooting was reported at the Ustaad G76 Indian restaurant on the 2100 block of King George Boulevard. Police responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. after multiple rounds were fired into the closed business. No one was inside at the time of the attack.

“At this time, it is being looked at as being related to possible extortions,” said Surrey Police spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, adding that officers remained at the scene for several hours, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Ongoing extortion threat against South Asian businesses Authorities are now investigating whether the two incidents are connected to a recent wave of violent extortion attempts targeting South Asian-owned homes and businesses across Surrey.

According to Houghton, the city has reported 56 extortion attempts so far in 2025, with 31 involving gunfire. The B.C. government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) recently formed a special task force to address the alarming trend.

