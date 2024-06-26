Indian students are causing housing crisis and scamming the immiggration system, a Reddit user said and further opined that the majority of them should be mass deported, as 99% don’t qualify for the skills Canada needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian protestors should be thanked for bringing 'immigration system scam' under the radar, the Reddit user said and further added 'before this, no one was aware of the impacts of immigration on housing or about the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) scams' and these issues can now be fixed.

“Let’s stop calling these people students. They aren’t students. They’re people who gamed the system. When you come to Canada as someone noted you must declare you will leave when your studies are completed."

“Your study permit becomes invalid 90 days after you complete your studies (even before your study permit expiry date) or on the expiry date of your study permit. If you plan to stay in Canada after your studies, be sure to maintain valid status in Canada."

"We do not owe any of these people PR if they don't qualify, we do not owe them healthcare or subsidies and we definitely don't owe them citizenship."

The user futher added in case such an individual is not leaving after the completion of their courses and instead demanding PR, then they are not students but people cheating the system.

“They need to be rounded and deported. That should be the only response to foreigners conducting themselves like that in our country. They are guests they are not permanent residents or citizens."

The user also mentions about 'scamlords' - the ones that rent 8 people to a bedroom as we see in Brampton and other Indian majority communities.

“I’m sure it’s happening with other communities but it’s becoming increasingly predominant in Indian communities. We need to end that today. The household they found with 20 international students in the basement should’ve been fined 400k-$1M. We need to take away the carrot and bring out the stick for those domestically causing issues."

