‘US Presidential Polls 2024’: Donald Trump's freedom or prison at stake, say experts2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST
US Presidential polls 2024 could determine if Trump returns to White House or faces prison for criminal charges.
The US Presidential polls in 2024 will determine whether Donald Trump returns to the White House or will face going to prison. Slapped with a third three criminal indictment--this time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of presidential power-for Trump winning is about more than ego and redemption.
