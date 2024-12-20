In a recent end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia should have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier and been better prepared for the conflict. Reflecting on the 2022 invasion, which he refers to as a "special military operation," Putin acknowledged that there should have been "systemic preparation" for the military action.

Vladimir Putin remarked, “Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022, I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier. We ought to have started getting ready for those developments and the special military operation before.”

Also Read | Putin signals no rush to end Ukraine war in marathon TV appearance

Russia-Ukraine war: Progress on the Frontlines During the four-hour event, which was broadcast live across major state television channels, Putin claimed that Russian forces are making progress "along the entire frontline" in Ukraine.

Putin described his troops as "heroes" and asserted that they are reclaiming territory measured in square kilometres daily. “Movement is occurring along the entire front line, every day,” he stated, emphasising that these advances are not merely incremental.

Also Read | Ukraine repeatedly dropped white phosphorus from drones, claims Russian ministry

Putin Open to Compromise in Peace Talks with Ukraine Putin expressed a willingness to engage in compromises to end the Ukraine war, although he did not specify what these compromises might entail.

Putin mentioned that he is “ready for both talks and compromise,” indicating a potential openness to negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump. “Politics is the art of compromise... We have always said that we are ready for both talks and compromise,” he added.

Russia's Nuclear Doctrine The press conference also touched on Russia's nuclear doctrine, which allows for a nuclear strike if backed by a nuclear power. Putin challenged Western nations to respond to this change, stating, “You’ll have to ask them” whether they had received the message regarding Russia's new approach.

Putin further boasted about Russia's capabilities with its new intermediate-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, suggesting that it could be tested against Ukrainian air defences.

Also Read | Grassroots funding for Ukraine’s military declines as groups look for creative ways to raise money

Putin's Criticism of Western Response

Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022, I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier.

We have always said that we are ready for both talks and compromise.

When questioned about whether the West has understood Russia's military posture changes, Putin remained evasive. He mockingly suggested that if Western nations were confident in their air defence systems, they should select a target in Kyiv and see if they could intercept Russian missiles: “Let them select a target, possibly in Kyiv... Let's see what happens.”