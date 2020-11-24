Should I get a covid-19 test before thanksgiving?

If you receive a PCR test that is processed in a lab, you should expect to wait two to four days or more. Turnaround times for results from PCR tests—those sent to labs for processing—have crept up in recent days amid a surge in demand. Laboratory Corp. of America said on Friday that the time to get a result once they receive the sample “remains strong," at about one to two days, up slightly from earlier in the fall. Rival Quest Diagnostics Inc. said last week that its Covid-19 test-turnaround time was more than two days, after hovering at two days since late August.