Should I step down as head of Twitter? asks Elon Musk in latest poll

Elon Musk on 19 December raised a poll asking Twitter users if he should step down as head of the social media site.
Putting a poll on his official handle, he questioned, "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?", adding that he would abide by the results.
The polls got many votes with maximum said 'Yes'.
In another tweet, he also told users that, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."
Since the time Musk took over the micro blogging site, he has come under criticism for several of the changes he’s made at the company, including firing more than half its staff and allowing back previously barred users.
Recently, he was criticised for banning multiple accounts of journalists for “doxxing" his location, including those of prominent journalists at the Washington Post, CNN and others. European Union even warned Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law. On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was 'very disturbed' by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent.
"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
He said media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. The UN spokesperson said this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse.
After severe public backlash, the accounts were restored.
In a recent update, Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company described Sunday as “prohibited platforms" Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.
It's the latest move by Twitter's new owner to crack down on certain speech after he shut down Twitter account last week that was tracking the flights of his private jet.
“We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter," the company said in a statement.
