Should people who have had Covid-19 wait to get a vaccine?

As the first Covid-19 vaccine doses roll out across the country, a question has emerged among scientists and public-health experts: Should people who have already had the virus consider deferring vaccination?

Last week, the first doses from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE made their way to health-care workers at facilities across the country. Moderna Inc., which on Friday garnered emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine, began shipping doses over the weekend.

Both vaccines are expected to be in short supply for months, and as distribution extends beyond health-care workers to vulnerable adults and essential workers, some scientists and epidemiologists say focusing on people who have never been infected and don’t have protective antibodies could help communities develop herd immunity faster. But doing so would likely come with challenges: Vaccinating according to prior infection status among potential recipients would need to be done in a way that doesn’t result in slowdowns or inequities in distribution, public health experts say.

Redirecting vaccines to people who don’t have antibodies could allow health agencies to stretch vaccines further, especially in hard-hit areas, according to a non-peer reviewed modeling study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In one scenario, vaccinating one in five people in a hard-hit place like New York City, giving priority to people over 60, could bring death rates down by 73%, the authors said. Redirecting those doses to people who had never been infected, especially those over 60, would achieve the same effect, but by vaccinating only one out of six people.

“That would just free up those additional doses to go to other people but with the same effect on mortality," said Daniel Larremore, one of the study’s authors and a computational biologist at the University of Colorado Boulder’s BioFrontiers Institute.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be safe in people who were previously infected with the virus, and infectious-disease experts and vaccinologists recommend people who have had Covid-19 get vaccinated.

“We don’t know how durable natural immunity is," said Deborah Fuller, a University of Washington vaccinologist. For people who were previously infected, getting a vaccine would likely boost that immunity and help sustain it, she said.

The question is whether there would be any benefit to the larger population if previously infected people waited, epidemiologists say. Covid-19 reinfections have occurred but are rare, especially in the first 90 days after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CU Boulder study suggests there would be a benefit, but some experts—including those who think deferral could be a good idea—note several drawbacks, the first of which is that no one knows how long natural immunity lasts. The study made the assumption that it lasts for one year, but it’s unknown whether that is the case.

Some studies have shown that coronavirus antibodies wane within two or three months of illness, while others have shown antibodies may initially decline but can persist for up to at least six months.

The cells responsible for remembering the coronavirus and mobilizing the immune response to potential future Covid-19 infections last for months after illness, according to several recent studies, but that is as much as researchers have been able to glean, given the pandemic is less than a year old, scientists say.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns," said Vineet Menachery, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch. “The biggest thing we’ll need is time."

The federal committee advising the CDC on vaccine distribution outlined so-called “sub-prioritization" guidelines for possible vaccine shortages during the rollout to health-care workers. Guidelines include giving workers who have had Covid-19 in the previous 90 days the choice to delay vaccination until near the end of the 90-day period “to facilitate vaccination of those [health-care personnel] who remain susceptible to infection."

The vaccine trials didn’t exclude people who’d had Covid-19 previously, said Stanley Perlman, a University of Iowa coronavirus researcher and one of the scientists on the panel advising the FDA about authorizing Covid-19 vaccines. And, he said, those trial participants “certainly didn’t have any untoward responses."

The committee advising the CDC also noted that it isn’t considered dangerous for those who had a previous infection to get the vaccine and recommended against testing for antibodies before getting vaccinated.

But some scientists said that given vaccine shortages, the strategy should be studied to figure out whether it has an effect on managing the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s what we sometimes call a vaccine-sparing strategy," said Tom Frieden, a former CDC director. “I wouldn’t do this for a high-risk person—someone who’s older or who has underlying health conditions—but it might be that health-care workers and others who are young and healthy say, ‘I’m going to wait. Not because I’m concerned, but because I’ve had a documented infection with PCR’ " testing.

Health-care system Northwell Health in New York isn’t screening people according to whether they had Covid-19 in the past 90 days because doing so would slow down the rollout process, said Mark P. Jarrett, the system’s chief quality officer, who is overseeing vaccine distribution.

“If we were just a small hospital, maybe we would do it, but as a large health system, we just don’t think it’s worth the effort at this point," he said. “If someone had Covid a month ago, we’re still going to immunize them."

Northwell, like other hospitals and health-care facilities across the country, hasn’t made Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for its staff.

Arnold Monto, who leads the panel of experts that has been advising the FDA about authorizing Covid-19 vaccines, said the idea of previously infected people deferring vaccine shots sounds good in theory. But he said he’s unsure about how the country would be able to scale up antibody testing quickly enough to inform vaccinations.

Such an initiative would likely take resources away from test-processing labs that already face challenges turning around results in a timely manner, he said. Antibody tests have also faced scrutiny over their accuracy, he said, which can vary widely depending on the type of test. Participating in such a program would also have to be purely voluntary, he said.

Along with possible logistical issues, there would be serious equity considerations, said Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who co-wrote the CU Boulder study. Initially limiting vaccine access to those who haven’t had the virus might exclude people in groups that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including Native American, Latino and Black populations, hospital administrators and epidemiologists say.

“Because of the inequitable impact of the epidemic so far, that would mean that more well-off people in low-risk professions would get the vaccine and fewer, less well-off in high-risk professions wouldn’t get the vaccine because many of them have already been infected," he said.

One option he suggested: To make sure any vaccines not used on people who have been infected are used on others in the same priority group or higher, so the effect of efforts to prioritize isn’t diluted.

“It really matters how the redistribution is done," he said.

